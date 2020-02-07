0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Spasovski hopes on PPO law adoption before parliament dissolves

I am still an optimistic that the common sense of political parties and lawmakers will prevail and I consider that there is a room for finding a way to adopt the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO), PM Oliver Spasovski told reporters at Friday’s news conference.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 7 February 2020 13:04
