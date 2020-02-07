Spasovski hopes on PPO law adoption before parliament dissolves

Поврзани вести
Lab results of RDF samples taken at border crossing in line with European standards
7 February 2020 14:50
Xhaferi: PPO law to be put to vote if stakeholders find common ground
7 February 2020 14:49
FM Dendias: Support voiced for EU perspective of North Macedonia, Albania
7 February 2020 14:21
New methodology – fast track for those who want to invest: EU Ambassador
7 February 2020 14:20
Prosecutors open preliminary probe into disclosure of classified information
7 February 2020 13:34
President Pendarovski meets members of anti-corruption commission
7 February 2020 12:09
Провери го и оваClose
-
EU decision in March seen solely through prism of country’s future: PM30 January 2020 13:27
-
Public debate on PPO law in Parliament28 January 2020 9:51
-
MoI Spasovski meets Finnish counterpart Ohisalo18 November 2019 13:51