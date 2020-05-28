Spasovski hopes countries in the region to soon reach agreement on opening of borders

Shtip, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Thursday that he expected countries in the region will soon reach an agreement on opening of borders.

Spasovski added that he regularly communicates with his colleagues from the neighbouring countries, discussing the issue of opening the borders.

“I recently mentioned that we also held a conference aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, opening of borders, opening up opportunities between countries in the region. This is most important because if we open the borders, this will enable free movement of people, goods, services and the economic expansion. I expect that such an agreement will be reached and we will soon be able to make decisions on opening the borders for the entire region,” Spasovski said during his visit to Karbinci.