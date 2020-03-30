Spasovski: Historic day, we are NATO

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – Today we are realizing the greatest achievement since the country’s independence. As of today, North Macedonia’s flag flies in the family circle of NATO allies. The journey was long but today’s reward is deserved. Be proud, my fellow citizens, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

North Macedonia’s flag was raised at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Monday, marking the country’s official membership in the Alliance.

“North Macedonia’s flag is a symbol of safe, secure and prosperous future of our country. At present we are fighting another battle, the battle with the coronavirus. But let’s take this moment to rejoice this historic day, the day when our flag flies alongside the other flags of our allies in NATO, the most powerful military-security alliance in the history of mankind,” said PM Spasovski in his address following the Brussels ceremony.

He said the NATO journey began after the country gained its independence and included many challenges, with the key reforms implemented over the past three years and the historic decisions that pushed the country in the Euro-Atlantic process.

“These big decisions made us a better country and a better society, and the deserved reward is here. Let me assure you that we will win the coronavirus battle and continue on our path in achieving the second strategic objective – successful completion of the EU accession negotiations and Union membership. We will continue to work on successful implementation of processes for an even better society, a sincere and good neighbor in the region, a partner that all NATO allies can rely on,” noted Spasovski.

He referred to all those at home and abroad who embedded themselves in today’s success.

“This sincere respect and gratitude goes especially to the former prime minister Zoran Zaev, his tireless work and bold decisions. This success would not have been possible if not for the support by our allies – United States, NATO members and our neighbors. We are overjoyed to be with them today, together through solidarity and unity. Together we are stronger, today we are NATO,” underlined Spasovski.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Chargé d’Affaires of the Delegation of North Macedonia to NATO, Zoran Todorov, addressed the flag-raising ceremony in Brussels.