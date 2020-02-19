0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Spasovski: Government and business sector to create modern, digital economy of 21st century

Government economic policies implemented in cooperation with the business sector resulted in changes in many different fields. Over the past 2.5 years, we have achieved results and figures like never before. Joining the NATO and getting a date for EU accession talks by strengthening our geostrategic position will further contribute to growth, development, investments increase, credit ratings and prospects, PM Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday addressing the event to mark the 98th anniversary of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 19 February 2020 14:03

