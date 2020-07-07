Spasovski: Fully functional gov’t, Parliament needed in the interest of healthcare and economy

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – The NATO and EU integration process requires strong political will, vision and leadership and the regime had failed to put the country on that track for 11 years, Oliver Spasovski, first candidate on the We Can coalition’s list in the second electoral district, told TV Telma’s election debate.

“VMRO-DPMNE in Parliament never supported these processes and now they are not showing up for debates, which proves they are regressing,” said Spasovski, who is also the vice president of the ruling SDSM and the incumbent technical premier.

In the July 15 elections, he said, it’s important to make the institutions of the system fully functional.

“How are we going to do that if there’s no elections? I expect that the voter’s turnout will be high enough to provide the new government and the assembly the legitimacy they need in order to make decisions related to the healthcare, the economy and European integration,” said Spasovski.

Asked about the health crisis, he said the government had made the ‘right’ decisions in order to protect public health.

“If restrictions should be imposed at any border crossing, it will be discussed by the members of the main crisis HQ,” Spasovski said, urging the citizens to adhere the protective measures.

Furthermore, the MP candidate stressed that the one society for all concept had no alternative in the country. “We have had enough with nationalism and divisions,” he underscored.