Spasovski expects Government to be formed soon, no new elections

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister and SDSM vice-president Oliver Spasovski says he expects the new SDSM-led Government to be formed very soon and adds that accusations by the opposition over buying of MPs are ‘nonsense’, while stressing there will be no new elections.

“The alleged buying of MPs is another nonsense produced by Mickoski. We are serious in our actions and we will behave in such a way when forming the government. Discussion and dialogue, acceptance of the principles we promote – this is the foundation upon which we will seek for the support of MPs. I expect this to happen very soon after the Parliament’s formation,” Spasovski told Slobodna TV.

Regarding any unofficial discussions on the new Government, he reiterates that the SDSM-led coalition will launch such talks after the Republic Day-Ilinden holiday (August 2).

“Of course there is communication with political parties, but the official talks over the parliamentary majority and the Government will start after Ilinden, with pro-European parties that have a vision for the country,” says Spasovski.

On the VMRO-DPMNE leader’s statement that new elections will take place in the autumn, he says Mickoski is regularly changing his positions.

“Mickoski is changing positions on a daily basis. The other day he said he was forming the parliamentary majority and now he says new elections. The elections are now over and there is a clear winner – SDSM. We will form the next Government,” underlines Spasovski.