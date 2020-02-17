0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Spasovski: Europe’s solidarity is foundation of EU idea, guiding principle of Albania donors’ conference

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski addressed international donors' conference "Together for Albania" in Brussels on Monday, hosted by the European Commission to mitigate the effects of the November 26 earthquake that hit the country.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 17 February 2020 19:30

