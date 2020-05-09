Spasovski: Election will be held, but date depends on health crisis

Skopje, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – The election will be held, the only question is when, and this will be decided at the leaders’ meeting on May 12, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Saturday.

According to him, this decision is to be primarily based on the interests of the country and the people, leaving aside all political interests, and it’s to be determined by developments in the health crisis.

“The pandemic and the health crisis and all that is happening in the country demands high political responsibility. I expect that an agreement will be reached at the leaders’ meeting in terms of the election and when it is possible for it to take place based on all legal activities,” Spasovski said in response to a reporter’s question during a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of liberators of Skopje on Victory Day and Europe Day.

The PM said the date of the electon will depend on the expert analyses by the Committee on Infectious Diseases.

“I can’t say whether June is the ideal time for parliamentary election, but due to a possible second wave of this crisis after September, I believe it’s necessary that the election takes place as soon as possible, given that the country needs functional institutions able to reach decisions on all issues in the interest of the citizens,” Spasovski pointed out.

However, he underlined, this will also be determined by developments in the health crisis.