Spasovski: Coronavirus crisis shows well-functioning institutions

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – This crisis has shown well-functioning institutions, well-functioning health system, now confirmed by more recovered patients than active coronavirus cases, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

“Health workers and all citizens abiding by the precautionary measures deserve credit,” says PM Spasovski in a Facebook post.

He adds that the struggle is still not over, urging everyone to observe the soft measures – two-meter distancing, compulsory wearing of protective mouth and nose equipment, and no grouping.

“This is the only way to create conditions for gradual return to normal life under altered circumstances,” notes Spasovski.