Spasovski: Commodity reserves sufficient, no need to activate them now

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Commodity reserves are sufficient, available for 6-7 months, but there is no need to activate this mechanism for the time being, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Thursday.

He said the transport of commodities is normal and supply of goods for broad consumption is ongoing.

“The commodity reserves are sufficient and goods for broad consumption are supplied on a daily basis. Citizens should not have any concerns about this and should not make stocks at home, buy excessively in markets and increase the danger of spreading the virus. Buy only what you need and show solidarity,” said Spasovski.

On those who violate the Government’s decisions, the PM pointed to the citizens gathering in larger groups.

“Inspection services are on the field, owners of hospitality facilities that are still open despite the ban are being charged. Self-isolation is another problem. Those coming from abroad need to self-isolate because otherwise, the police and the prosecutor’s office will undertake strict sanctions,” added Spasovski.