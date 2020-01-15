0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Spasovski-Byrnes: Strong support for gov’t commitment to reforms, EU and NATO bid

Strong support for the commitment demonstrated by PM Oliver Spasovski and the government to implementing reforms in the country, to stability and security, and to the country's EU and NATO integration efforts expressed US Ambassador Kate Byrnes at meeting with the Prime Minister.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 15 January 2020 11:45
