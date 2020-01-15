Spasovski-Byrnes: Strong support for gov’t commitment to reforms, EU and NATO bid

Поврзани вести
One dead, six injured in explosion at chemical facility in Spain
15 January 2020 9:22
Jet ‘fuel dump’ on playground leaves 26 with minor injuries
15 January 2020 8:37
EU Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi visits Skopje
15 January 2020 8:32
Minister Angelovska: Smart Macedonia will boost economy
14 January 2020 22:08
Parliament votes for first-ever Law on Youth Participation
14 January 2020 20:21
Gov’t adopts program to protect vulnerable power users
14 January 2020 17:43
Провери го и оваClose
-
SDSM leader Zaev meets US Ambassador Byrnes14 January 2020 16:14
-
PM Spasovski: Rule of law, democracy top priority for all ministers14 January 2020 11:52
-
PM Spasovski offers condolences to Ukraine’s Honcharuk after Tehran plane crash9 January 2020 19:02