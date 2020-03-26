0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Spasovski-Byrnes: Country’s efforts acknowledged by NATO accession, opening EU talks

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Thursday with U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes, who congratulated him on EU's decision to open accession talks with North  Macedonia, as well as on the upcoming full-fledged NATO membership. 

Monika Mihajlovska 26 March 2020
