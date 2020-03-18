Spasovski: By joining NATO we become factor of stability, exporter of security

Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – The Republic of North Macedonia is the 30th member of NATO, the world’s most powerful political and defence alliance in history. Dear citizens, today you can be very proud of being part of this powerful alliance. As part of this defence shield, North Macedonia becomes a factor of stability in the region, exporter of security and a country in which citizens and children have a safe future, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said at a news conference marking the successful final act of ratification of the NATO accession protocol.

The situation with coronavirus is extremely serious, however, Spasovski said, it will not stop the important processes that are our strategic goals and with the appropriate adjustment of procedures, thе processes will be successfully implemented.

“All 29 NATO member states have formally accepted the Republic of North Macedonia as the 30th member state. The Spanish Senate on Tuesday ratified the accession protocol for North Macedonia to join NATO whereat lawmakers remotely voted. This act deserves congratulations and recognition even in these days of serious and difficult challenges. This is a great success for our generation, on behalf of previous and future generations,” Spasovski said at a joint news conference with Deputy Prime Ministers Bujar Osmani and Radmila Shekerinska and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

He believed that NATO membership will contribute to achieving our second strategic goal – EU membership because EU and NATO share close cooperation.

“We share common values and want to contribute to the development of that cooperation. With the modern world facing this serious humanitarian crisis, joint measures and capacity building are necessary. North Macedonia is determined to contribute to a common approach in cooperation with partners, institutions and agencies of NATO and EU,” Spasovski said.