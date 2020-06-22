Spasovski: Building infrastructure for all

Kriva Palanka, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – We are building infrastructure for all, in extraordinary circumstances, implementing projects of local, regional and national significance. Capital investments have not stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic and we are helping the economy during this crucial period, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

PM Spasovski, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Gjonul Bajraktar and Additional Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Sanela Shkrielj inspected the rehabilitation works on the Kriva Palanka town square and park.

The EUR 662,000-worth project, funded by IPA II and the Government, is administered by a World Bank Trust Fund, also including participation by the local authorities.

“This is part of sub-project ‘Kriva Palanka – Eastern gate of Europe (Festival Touristic Attraction)’, which is a testimony of the positive and constructive approach that has citizens as the center of attention. We are building infrastructure for all instead of chaos and unattainable projects,” Spasovski told reporters.

The Local and Regional Competitiveness Project (LRCP) is a four-year investment operation financed with a grant from the European Union (IPA II), and consists four components. LRCP is based on a holistic approach to tourism development and destination management and will provide investment funding and capacity building to support sector growth, investment in destinations, and specific destination prosperity.