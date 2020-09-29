Spasovski, Bertolini discuss EU-supported police projects

Поврзани вести
Zaev: Public Prosecutor nominated by opposition not an option after VMRO-DPMNE failed to support PPO law
28 September 2020 21:53
Besimi: Budget review in the pipeline
28 September 2020 21:36
Filipche: COVID-19 rapid tests shortly, available in hospitals and borders
28 September 2020 21:23
Zaev, Mitsotakis focused on border crossings, economy, friendship
28 September 2020 21:19
Observance of COVID-19 measures to define country’s direction: PM
28 September 2020 21:09
Zaev: Goce Delchev issue to be solved by joint commission
28 September 2020 20:44
Brexit: EU executive says bloc will ‘never cause end of negotiations’28 September 2020 19:20
Trump’s son: NY Times published ‘selective picture’ of tax returns28 September 2020 19:10
Former MoI Jankuloska taken to Idrizovo penitentiary28 September 2020 19:01