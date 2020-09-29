0_Macedonia.PortalSociety

Spasovski, Bertolini discuss EU-supported police projects

At a working meeting Monday, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski discussed IPA-supported project implementation with Nicola Bertolini, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation; Freek Janmaat, Head of Operations; and Danica Stoshevska, Program Manager.

Photo of Magdalena Reed Magdalena Reed 28 September 2020 20:30
Back to top button
Close
Close