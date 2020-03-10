Spasovski: Benefits visible, opening EU talks to contribute to regional stability

Поврзани вести
Irresponsibility helps coronavirus spread, says government
10 March 2020 21:01
Health Ministry: Several people test negative for coronavirus, including first patient
10 March 2020 19:46
Hundred people in home isolation, Clinic for Dermatology director to be dismissed
10 March 2020 18:31
Two-week shut down of kindergartens, schools, universities, all public gatherings banned
10 March 2020 17:16
Zakharieva: To be a part of EU means to work for the common interest and the future
10 March 2020 16:41
WB6 CIF: Coronavirus may paralyze entire economy
10 March 2020 16:31
Dimitrov-Morton: Strong UK support for North Macedonia’s EU prospects10 March 2020 15:07
North Macedonia and Bulgaria begin Berlin Process joint presidency10 March 2020 8:39
North Macedonia, Bulgaria to take on Berlin Process Presidency9 March 2020 16:57