Spasovski at Skopje panel: We build friendships, bridges and infrastructure

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – We’ve proven we can build, we can overcome all divisions in the country. We build friendships, bridges and infrastructure and it’s producing results, said Oliver Spasovski, first candidate on the “We Can” coalition’s list in the second electoral district.

He was speaking at an election panel on Friday evening in Skopje with MP candidates Sanja Lukarevska and Muhamed Zeqiri and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in attendance.

Spasovski, who is the incumbent technical prime minister, spoke about the government’s achievements in the past three years, saying the ministers had worked hard on two fronts – to get the country back on the right track to EU and NATO integration and to make efforts for economic prosperity.

We, he said, had managed to overthrow the past regime. “Here, from this panel, we are sending the strongest message that the regime cannot be restored, Macedonia can never get back to what it used to be,” Spasovski urged.

MP candidate Zeqiri said that there were no ethnic tensions during SDSM’s government, which he said was not the case when the ‘regime’ ruled. He urged Albanian voters to vote according to their own personal conscience.

MP candidate Lukarevska, who is also the first candidate on the coalition’s list in the second electoral district, said the “We Can” election program was based on three principles – order, justice and discipline.

“We’ll cancel the travel expenses of MPs, we’ll introduce the safe city principle, the judiciary will be freed from corrupt judges and prosecutors, officials will have more responsibility and less privileges,” she said, adding that the public administration would also undergo changes.