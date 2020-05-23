Spasovski and Kurti discuss coordination of measures for protection of people’s health

Skopje, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti congratulated PM Oliver Spasovski in a phone call on the way in which the country is coping with the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Spasovski and Kurti discussed the possibilities for coordinated management of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that benefit people’s health, restart of the economy and enhancement of the business ties between Kosovo and North Macedonia, along with harmonization of measures towards bringing bilateral communication in all areas back to normal, the Government said in a press release.

Interlocutors agreed that swift EU integration of all countries in the Western Balkans, along with intensive regional cooperation, represent a foundation of development, security and future of the region.