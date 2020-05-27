Spasovski: All election activities continue after state of emergency is lifted

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – All election activities continue after the state of emergency is lifted, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday.

According to Spasovski, the President is to decide whether the state of emergency will be extended.

By the week’s end, the Government needs to complete analyses and decide whether to seek extension of the state of emergency, the PM said in response to a reporter’s question if lifting the restrictions means the state of emergency will also be lifted.

“The state of emergency is not at all tied to the restrictive measures. Restrictive measures are introduced in line with the law on protection of the population health, which is how we adopted the restrictive measures on movement, on the work of catering facilities, driving schools, exam centers, and all areas at risk of COVID-19 spread,” Spasovski noted.

He pointed out that analyses were underway on how to deal with the situation more easily, given that North Macedonia was the only country in the world with no Parliament at the moment and the only mechanism that remained was adopting decrees with the force of law.

PM Spasovski underlined that all election activities continue after the state of emergency is lifted.

“We’re left with 22 more days within the constitutional deadline of 60 days from the Parliament’s dissolution to holding the election, so the state of emergency determines the election date,” Spasovski said.

“The state of emergency expires on Saturday,” he continued. “Today is Wednesday, we have still time to reach a decision. Once we do, we’ll inform you timely.”

As regards the election date, Spasovski reiterated the Government had adopted a Decree on election activities, which had been reviewed by the Constitutional Court.

“The Constitutional Court said the Decree is based on the Constitution, it’s valid in North Macedonia’s system. Now there’s no room for us to question whether this decision is right or not. The Court has said it is right, and the Constitutional Court’s decisions are not to be commented on, but implemented,” Spasovski said.

“Therefore,” he added, “political leaders need to have in mind that when they reached a decision to postpone election, a Decree was adopted that postponed the election, and today, they need to know that the election is determined by the day the state of emergency expires. Twenty-two days after the state of emergency is lifted, election should be held.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the Decree cannot be changed as one sees fit, as there was a constitutional deadline of 60 days according to which election should be held within 60 days of the Parliament’s dissolution.

“We had 38 days, then a state of emergency. The Decree has suspended all deadlines in election activities. Twenty-two more days are left, and decisions need to be made on this basis. The only question is whether there would be a need to declare a state of emergency, having in mind capacity to deal with the economic crisis in the coming period. This is why I expect dialogue among political parties and a decision in line with such dialogue and within deadlines provided,” Spasovski said.