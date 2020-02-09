0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesNational CorrespondentsPolitics

Spasovski: Adopting PPO law to bring country closer to starting EU talks

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday there's still time for the public prosecution law and other key legislation necessary for getting a date to start EU accession talks to be adopted before Parliament dissolves. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 9 February 2020 15:26
