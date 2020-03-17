Spanish Senate set to ratify North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – The Spanish Senate will hold a plenary session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with the ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol the only item on the agenda.

The session will be held via video-link because of the coronavirus situation.

Senate President Pilar Llop and a few other officials will be present in person, while senators are to vote by video-link.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Spanish Ambassador Emilio Lorenzo Serra will watch the vote in the Government and afterwards hold a joint press conference.

Spain is the last NATO member to ratify the Accession Protocol due to the elections in the country and the subsequent formation of the new government. The Parliament of North Macedonia has already passed the delayed-action Protocol because of its dissolution and the early parliamentary elections.