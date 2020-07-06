Spanish PM Sanchez believes Zaev-led pro-European government to lead country after elections

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has supported SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and coalition “We Can”.

“Let me extend my support to the ‘We Can’ coalition led by my dear friend Zoran Zaev of SDSM. This message is not sent only because of the social-democratic ideal that we share, but also because of my deep belief that the Zaev government was committed to this ideal over the past three years, contributing to significant improvements related to the minimum wage, welfare and pensions,” says Sanchez in a video statement.

He also notes that the Prespa Agreement put an end to the long-standing dispute with Greece, while making progress with Bulgaria towards overcoming disagreement through the Friendship Treaty, thus enabling North Macedonia to join NATO in March of this year and coming to a step from the start the EU accession negotiations.

Sanchez says Madrid and Skopje are united by the common goal, that values of solidarity, democracy, respect of human freedoms and rights are the pillars of the European project.

“Therefore, let me highlight the efforts by the SDSM-led government in the fight against the pandemic and the economic effects of the crisis, always working so that no one is left behind. I would also emphasize the government’s social agenda that is close to the European social agenda, through reforms on the labor market and citizens’ rights, seen for example through the anti-discrimination law,” says Sanchez.

According to him, these are not policies and priorities undertaken as a strategy but a conviction that this is the only way to a better future for an inclusive society.

“I hope that North Macedonia will continue with this pro-European government after July 15, a government committed to progressive values, a government continuing to make accelerated progress both at home and abroad. Dear Zoran, thank you and I wish you lots of success!”, underlines PM Sanchez.

Zaev thanked Sanchez for the support, saying in a Facebook post “Both as allies in NATO and future partners in the EU, we are continuing to contribute for a better, pro-European future of all citizens.”