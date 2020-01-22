0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Spanish gov’t urges Parliament to ratify NATO protocol in urgent procedure

Spain's government approved yesterday the protocol on North Macedonia's accession to NATO before forwarding it to Parliament, where it should be passed.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 22 January 2020 15:46
