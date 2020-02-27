0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Spanish Congress of Deputies ratifies NATO Accession Protocol

The Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish Parliament, ratified North Macedonia's NATO Accession Protocol early on Thursday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 27 February 2020 14:02

