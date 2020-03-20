Spanish ambassador hands over NATO protocol Instrument of Ratification to State Department

Washington, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Spanish Ambassador to the United States, Santiago Cabanas, presented Thursday the Instrument of Ratification for North Macedonia to join NATO, signed by H.M. King Felipe VI, to the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker.
“Welcome to the NATO family,” tweeted the Embassy of Spain to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.
The State Department is now set to inform allies that all NATO member-states have deposited the instruments of ratification to the Office of Treaty Affairs. North Macedonia should deposit its instrument of ratification once it receives a letter from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, thus officially becoming the 30th Alliance member.
El Embajador Cabanas entrega al Assistant Secretary Philip Reeker del @StateDept el Instrumento de Ratificación para la entrada de Macedonia del Norte en la @NATO, firmado por SM el Rey Felipe VI.
¡Bienvenida, @MFA_MKD, a la familia de la #OTAN! #WeAreNATO @SpainNATO @MAECgob pic.twitter.com/zrFbYRlPEC
