Spain ventures outside after 48 days of strict coronavirus lockdown

Madrid, 2 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Spain’s strict lockdown was eased on Saturday, allowing adults to leave their homes to exercise for the first time in close to seven weeks.

Beach promenades in Barcelona filled up with cyclists, joggers and walkers, while in Madrid people strolled down the capital’s major avenues.

Strict rules remain in place, with age-related time slots dictating when people can leave their homes.

Most adults and teens are given two hours in the morning and evening, with seniors and parents given separate time slots. Children under 14 can go out with a parent between 12 pm (1000 GMT) and 7 pm.

People may not venture further than 1 kilometre from their homes, or meet with others outside their own households.

Saturday’s easing is part of a four-phase plan with which Spain wants to achieve a “new normal” by the end of June. Each stage will last two weeks.

Some shops, bars and churches will begin to reopen, followed by gyms, cinemas, theatres and hotels. Travel between regions will not be permitted until the end of June at the earliest.

Spain has been particularly badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with a total of 25,100 deaths and 216,000 confirmed cases.

Since mid-March, people have only been allowed to leave their homes for essentials – to work, take dogs out, or shop for food.

Authorities say the restrictions have successfully stemmed the outbreak.

New fatalities stood at 276 on Saturday, the first time since mid-March that the daily death toll has remained below 300 for three consecutive days.