Spain to ratify North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol March 17

The Senate of Spain is set to hold a plenary session March 17, and ratify North Macedonia's NATO Accession Protocol, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov posted on Facebook Thursday night. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 12 March 2020 21:20
