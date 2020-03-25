Spain surpasses China in virus deaths; deputy prime minister infected

Madrid, 25 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Spain on Wednesday became the second country after Italy to register more deaths from coronavirus than China, official figures showed, as another high-profile politician tested positive.

Spain confirmed 3,434 virus-related deaths, according to figures released by the country’s Health Ministry.

In China, where the coronavirus originated, the officially confirmed death toll stands at 3,150.

The Spanish capital Madrid remained the epicentre of the country’s outbreak, with the city’s death toll soaring by 300 within the past day to 1,800, more than half the country’s total.

The total number of infections rose to 47,600 on Wednesday, an increase of 8,000 within the past 24 hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive after being admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection, the government said.

The 62-year-old is reportedly doing well and has been in precautionary quarantine since being taken ill in Madrid on Sunday.

Calvo is the third member of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing government to test positive.

Other politicians have been infected, including the leaders of the worst-hit regions, Catalonia and Madrid.

Authorities hope that Spain will reach the peak of the outbreak this week and that strict lockdown measures to contain its spread will begin to be reflected in the numbers.

Fernando Simon, head of Spain’s Health Alert and Emergency Coordination Centre (CCAES), said the numbers showed Spain was close to the peak: “The number of deaths is rising, but the percentage increase has stabilized,” he told dpa.

Spain bought protective equipment including 550 million masks, 5.5 million rapid testing kits, 11 million protective gloves and 950 respirators from China, for a total of 432 million euros (467 million dollars), Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Wednesday in Madrid. Deliveries are expected to start this week.

He noted that these are important purchases but said that this was still not enough to address the shortage, commenting specifically on the respirators.

Illa said that attempts would also be made to procure goods in other countries. “It’s crucial that we boost production here in Spain, too,” he added.

Many hospitals, especially those in Madrid, are already at their limit, causing authorities to requisition the city’s Ifema exhibition centre for use as a makeshift field hospital.

The high death rate has forced the city to use its ice rink as an overflow morgue.