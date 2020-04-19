Spain’s PM wants to extend lockdown as virus deaths surpass 20,000

Madrid, 19 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Spanish government plans to extend the nationwide lockdown by about two weeks after seeing the death toll from the new coronavirus rise to 20,043 on Saturday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s request to prolong the stay-at-home order to May 9 must still be signed off by parliament, but approval is considered all but certain as the opposition has expressed support.

Sanchez said in a speech that the extension was needed despite the steady progress being made to get the outbreak under control.

For five weeks Spain’s almost 47 million citizens have been allowed to leave their homes in only a few exceptional cases – mainly to go to work, the doctor, or the grocery store. Unlike in other countries, outdoor walks and sports are strictly prohibited.

The current lockdown is set to end April 27.

An additional 565 people died over the previous day, the Health Ministry ministry reported on Saturday.

Spain is the third-worst affected country in the world, after the United States and Italy.

Spain’s strict curfew, in place since mid-March and running to April 25, seems to be helping as the rate of transmission is slowing down, according to Fernando Simon, the head of the health emergency services (CCAES).

He expects the numbers to fall even more steeply in the coming days, he said on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 4,500 new infections, bringing the total to nearly 192,000. The infection growth rate has fallen to 2.4 per cent, from highs of 20 per cent.

The number of recoveries has risen by 3,000 to 75,000.

The pressure on hospitals and intensive care units, which were on the verge of collapse in some regions, is also continually decreasing, according to the authorities.