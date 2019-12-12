Spain’s King Felipe tasks Sanchez with forming a new government

Just over a month after the latest inconclusive parliamentary election in Spain, King Felipe VI on Wednesday tasked acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with forming a new government.

After two days of consultations with party leaders, the monarch proposed that Sanchez form a new cabinet, parliament speaker Meritxell Batet said in Madrid late on Wednesday.

Sanchez is head of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), which received the largest share of votes but clearly missed out on an absolute majority.

Spain has had four general elections in four years but none have produced a stable governing majority.

However, it is unlikely that Sanchez will attempt to have himself elected head of government by parliament this year as he does not yet have the necessary number of votes.

The 47-year-old secured a preliminary agreement shortly after the election for a coalition government with the left-wing alliance Unidas Podemos, but is still short of a majority in parliament.

Unless he wins the support of several smaller parties – including Catalan separatist groups – he will be unable to form a government.

To be elected prime minister in the Spanish parliament, a candidate needs an absolute majority in the first round of voting, or a simple majority in the second round.

The new parliament came together for the first time in Madrid last week, with 52 members of the far-right populist Vox party also taking the oath of office. The party is now the third-strongest force in the 350-seat parliament.