Spain reports nearly 100 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Spain reported nearly 100 more deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the past 24 hours, reaching a total 288, as the number of new cases in the same period spiked by 2,000.

The country currently has 7,753 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The capital, Madrid, has been especially hit by the deadly virus, reporting more deaths than any other area: 213.

The near-doubling of deaths comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a wide-reaching state of emergency that would limit citizens’ movement in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

The severity of Spain‘s coronavirus outbreak makes it Europe’s second hardest-hit country after Italy.