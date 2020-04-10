Spain registers lowest daily death toll in over a fortnight

Madrid, 10 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Spain’s Health Ministry on Friday recorded the nation’s lowest daily death toll from the coronavirus outbreak since March 24, offering more evidence the country could be on the road to recovery.

Friday’s figures showed 605 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,843.

The previous day authorities recorded 683 additional deaths, down from a peak of more than 900 daily victims in previous weeks.

The growth rate of new infections also continued its downward trend, falling to 3 per cent. The ministry recorded 4,576 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 157,022.

“The downward trend continues,” said Maria Jose Sierra, spokeswoman for the Department of Health Emergencies (CCAES).

The news follows several days of a comparatively low growth rate of new infections in badly hit Spain, suggesting the past month of restrictions on public life has succeeded in stemming the spread of the virus.

By Friday afternoon, Spain had seen an additional 3,500 people recover from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recovered to 55,668.

The northern La Rioja region on Friday recorded more patients discharged from hospital than new infections for the first time since the crisis began.

The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved an extension of the current state of emergency and accompanying lockdown until midnight on April 25, from which point rules may be gradually eased if the current positive trend continues.