Spain registers lowest daily coronavirus death toll since March 23

Spain‘s Health Ministry on Saturday recorded the nation’s lowest daily death toll from the coronavirus outbreak since March 23, offering more evidence the country could be on the road to recovery.

The figures showed 501 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16,353. The number is down from a peak of more than 900 daily victims in previous weeks.

The growth rate of new infections also continued its downward trend, falling to 3 per cent. The ministry recorded less than 5,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 162,000.

The news follows several days of a comparatively low growth rate of new infections in badly hit Spain, suggesting the past month of restrictions on public life has succeeded in stemming the spread of the virus.

By Saturday, the total number of those who have recovered from the virus had risen to some 60,000.

The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved an extension of the current state of emergency and accompanying lockdown until midnight on April 25, from which point rules may be gradually eased if the current positive trend continues.