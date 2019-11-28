South Korea: North used large multiple rocket launcher in Thurs test

Seoul, 28 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – North Korea launched two projectiles most likely from a very large multiple rocket launcher from the Yeonpo area on the east coast towards the open sea in a new weapons test on Thursday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

While South Korea’s military assumed they were launched from a multiple rocket launcher, Japan’s Defence Ministry spoke of another test of ballistic missiles, of the sort banned by the United Nations.

Japan complained to North Korea’s embassy in Beijing about the tests, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo, which cited senior Foreign Ministry officials.

South Korea’s military expressed its regret about the new test, and a high-ranking official in the Joint Chiefs of Staff called on the country’s northern neighbour to immediately “stop such acts.”

According to South Korea, the projectiles travelled 380 kilometres and reached a height of 97 kilometres. Officials are continuing to analyse the tests together with the United States.

Ballistic missiles are usually ground-to-ground missiles and carry conventional, chemical, biological or even nuclear warheads, depending on how they are built.

The projectiles were fired towards the Sea of Japan in Thursday’s test and the South Korean military are observing the situation in case of further tests, according to the chiefs of staff.

There is a military airport in Yeonpo, in the country’s eastern South Hamgyong province.

On Monday, South Korea criticized North Korea for an artillery drill near the inter-Korean maritime border.

North Korean state media had previously reported that ruler Kim Jong Un had ordered the shooting during an inspection of a military company on the island of Changrin in the Yellow Sea.

The shooting practice was a violation of a bilateral military agreement from September last year, the Defence Ministry said in Seoul on Monday. North Korea must stop all military activity in the border region, it added.

Tensions are running high in the region due to the lack of progress in the conflict over North Korea’s nuclear programme. Pyongyang has continued to develop missiles capable of transporting nuclear warheads in recent years, leading to tough international sanctions.

North Korea’s leadership made it clear in several recent statements that it is not interested in fresh nuclear talks with the US unless Washington comes up with new proposals.

Negotiations stalled after a failed summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February in Vietnam. The two sides were unable to agree on reducing North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang has called for sanctions to be lifted but the US government aims to keep them in place as long as there the risk of the North’s nuclear programme remains unresolved.