South Korea, China report slowdown in new coronavirus cases

Beijing, 10 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – South Korea reported 131 new cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, which represents its lowest one-day increase of confirmed cases in two weeks.

The nation’s total number of infections is now 7,513, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The total number of deaths in South Korea rose by three overnight to 54, the KCDC said.

About 63 per cent of confirmed cases have been linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious sect in the city of Daegu, news agency Yonhap reports.

The number of newly confirmed cases from the virus in mainland China has also been steadily dropping in recent days.

Chinese health authorities reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 17 deaths nationwide, according to statistics released on Tuesday by the National Health Commission.

Seventeen of the new cases and all 17 new deaths were recorded in Hubei province, where the outbreak of the disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, first occurred in December last year.

The capital Beijing and Guangdong province confirmed one new case each, as the data continues to show containment of the virus within Hubei and a drop-off in the number of new cases and deaths within the province.

At its peak, thousands of new cases and over a hundred new deaths were being recorded daily in China. In a single day in February, Hubei alone reported over 14,000 new cases and 242 deaths.

Across China, 3,136 people have died from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of death worldwide passed 4000, according to a tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins university on Monday.

Out of a total of 80,754 infections, 59,897 people have so far recovered from the illness, according to the new figures.

In eastern China, the death toll from the collapse of a hotel that was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility rose to 18 by Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

Xinjia Hotel in the Licheng district of Quanzhou, Fujian province collapsed on Saturday evening, trapping 71 people.