Sooner control of virus, better for economy: PM

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – The Government’s top priority is the people’s health and that is why we are focusing resources on protection and lowering the risk of the virus spread, because the sooner the virus is put under control, the better for the economy, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Tuesday.

Spasovski told Telma TV that the second set of measures focus on the real sector and the economy, not excluding the option of further measures.

“We are committed to helping the workers, the employers, citizens in general,” said Spasovski.

He added that the set of measures unveiled today offered predictability and direct assistance for companies to keep jobs and keep them afloat in the next couple of months.

“We will probably need to enforce further economic measures, without forgetting the health sector and people’s lives,” said Spasovski.

According to him, the Government will take additional steps in line with analyses and estimates.

“These measures are valid for the next two months, under the assumption that the health crisis will ease and the economy will rise. If this fails to materialize then we will have another set of timely measures,” underlined Spasovski.