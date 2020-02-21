Son of Mexican drug lord extradited to the US, minister says

Mexico City, 21 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Mexican government has extradited the son of one of the country’s most-wanted drug lords to the United States, Public Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said in Friday.

Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, 30, is the son of Nemesio Oseguera – also known as “El Mencho” – who heads the powerful cartel Jalisco New Generation and is accused of large-scale drug trafficking into the US.

“He was delivered to the US authorities yesterday,” Durazo said during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s daily press conference in the northern city of La Paz.

The US embassy issued a security alert for its citizens regarding the possibility of “retaliatory measures” by members of the criminal group in Guadalajara, the cartel’s stronghold.

“On some occasions, these criminals have seized private vehicles and set them on fire,” the alert said.

Durazo said the extradition process had been lengthy due to various appeals filed by Oseguera Gonzalez’s defence team since his arrest in 2014 during a military operation in Zapopan, a city near Guadalajara.

His father remains a fugitive, despite the 2018 arrest of his wife.

Jalisco New Generation is considered one of the most powerful and fastest-growing drug cartels in Mexico and is regularly involved in attacks on police and other violent activities.

In 2015, members of the cartel shot down a Mexican military helicopter with a rocket launcher, prompting an all-out offensive against the criminal group by Mexican authorities.