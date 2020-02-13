0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Some MPs on standby although PPO law session isn’t scheduled yet

Some lawmakers are in Parliament waiting for Speaker Talat Xhaferi to schedule the 135th session that includes a debate on the bills on the Public Prosecutor's Office and the public prosecutors.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 13 February 2020 18:25

