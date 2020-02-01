0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Some MP groups submit amendments to PPO law, others need more time

Some MP groups have already submitted amendments to the draft-Law on the Public Prosecutor's Office while others have asked for more time to formulate them because of the ongoing Jean Monnet dialogue, the Justice Ministry told MIA on Saturday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 February 2020 14:39
