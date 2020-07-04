Soldiers kill 12 in Mexico as president rejects pacts with crime

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday pledged not to make pacts with criminals, while soldiers killed 12 suspected gang members amid a wave of violence that continues to rock the country.

“Armed civilians” who wore military-style uniforms attacked soldiers in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas state’s security officials said.

The 12 victims were identified as members of criminal gang, the statement added.

“It is very clear: we shall not make pacts with crime. Nor with common crime, nor with organized crime, nor with white-collar crime,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference.

Criminals had earlier bribed authorities and reached agreements with them, “but we shall resist – not a step backwards,” he vowed.

The president made the comments two days after a drug rehabilitation centre was attacked in Irapuato in Guanajuato state.

The death toll has risen to 27 after three of the seven injured people died, Guanajuato Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa said on Friday.

Meanwhile, five police officers were killed and two injured on Friday in an attack in Luisiana in the same state, security official Alvar Cabeza de Vaca said on Twitter.

The violence in Guanajuato is attributed mainly to a power struggle between the Jalisco New Generation and Santa Rosa de Lima drug cartels.

In other criminal incidents, Mexico City’s police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch was injured in an attack in which four other people were killed last week.

On June 16, a judge and his wife were assassinated in their home in Colima in the west.

Lopez Obrador initially called for “hugs, no bullets” and urged criminals’ mothers to persuade them to abandon violence.

But after a year and a half in office, the president has toughened his stance.

The country of 130 million residents recorded an average of nearly 100 homicides per day in 2019. More than 60,000 people remain missing.