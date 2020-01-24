Photo service

“Societas Civilis” holds press briefing

Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” holds a press briefing on findings from the monitoring of the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption

Photo of Фросина Насковиќ Фросина Насковиќ 24 January 2020 14:41

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close