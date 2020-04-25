Socially responsible company donates 100 tablets for children from social risk families

Skopje, 25 April 2020 (MIA) – The “Ekolog” company, owned by the Destani family from Tetovo, donated Saturday to the City of Skopje 100 tablets for children from social risk families, to enable them access to online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All tablets come with unlimited Internet access.

“The socially responsible ‘Ekolog’ company and the Destani family are set to donate thousands of tablets for children throughout the country. The tablets will be given to students whose families can’t afford any type of device that enables access to remote classes. We hope to make education more accessible to everyone, in times when we all have to stay home to curb the spread of the virus,” Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov told a news conference.

He underlined that children who will receive the tablets will be selected from lists provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

The mayor also called during the news conference on the citizens of Skopje to stay home whenever possible, wear face masks and maintain an appropriate distance from others, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.