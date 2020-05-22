Socially responsible companies donate 85 non-invasive ventilators

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – Four socially responsible companies donated Friday 85 non-invasive ventilators, set to be distributed to infectious diseases wards in hospitals throughout North Macedonia.

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, and Health Minister Venko Filipche attended the handover of the donation provided by companies Mega, Golden Art, Akustik and Grimak at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje.

Filipche thanked companies for the aid and stressed its importance.

“These ventilators are hard to come by these days. This donation consists of 85 machines for non-invasive ventilation that deliver breathing support though a mask, as well as 24 oxygen concentrators,” the Health Minister said.

He underlined that the devices will be distributed to infectious diseases wards in hospitals throughout North Macedonia.

Spasovski also thanked socially responsible companies for their donation, adding that this gesture of solidarity sends a message on how everyone should act.

“This pandemic has taught us all something. In normal circumstances all efforts are usually focused on the business sector, whereas during a pandemic providing help has become top priority. These companies have set an example how we should all act,” the PM said.

The coronacrisis, he underlined, has taught us that the only way to beat the virus is through selflessness and solidarity.

Spasovski called on citizens to help medical workers by abiding to coronavirus preventive measures. That, he added, is the only way to win the battle against the virus.

Deputy PM Osmani said that the pandemic has shown that all divisions in the world are man-made. We, he underlined, are all equally exposed to the virus, but the situation has also brought to the surface countries and companies’ solidarity.