Social Democrat Milanovic wins Croatian presidential election

Zagreb, 6 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Former Croatian prime minister Zoran Milanovic defeated the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with a larger margin than expected in a presidential election run-off on Sunday, sending a warning signal to the governing conservatives.

With nearly all ballots counted, Social Democrat (SDP) Milanovic had an untouchable lead of more than 100,000 votes over Grabar-Kitarovic of the governing conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ).

After arriving at the party headquarters where a crowd of supporters had been celebrating since the exit polls, he thanked all the voters, but also Grabar-Kitarovic and silenced jeers from the crowd. “No, no and no. That we do not want to hear.”

Known for a sometimes abrasive manner, he apologized if he had “stepped on any toes.”

“Croatian citizens elected me to be the president of Croatia, of Croats and of those who are not,” he added. “I know I’m not to the taste of some of you, but we must carry on and avoid divisions – there are too few of us.”

“The 4 million of us seek our place under the sun, in Europe, which is the best place to live in spite of all the problems,” Milanovic said. He won in the same week that Croatia, the most recent EU addition, assumed its first six-month presidency over the bloc.

Grabar-Kitarovic squandered a massive lead in opinion polls over the past half-year. Even more worryingly for the HDZ chief and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the party has followed the same trend, while support for the SDP and Milanovic has risen.

The two parties, which have dominated since Croatia split from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, are already jostling for position ahead of parliamentary elections, regularly due in December.

“The citizens showed which path is ahead of us in 2020,” SDP chief Davor Bernardic told the crowd after Milanovic arrived.

The 53-year-old Milanovic, who served as prime minister from December 2011 until January 2016, clearly indicated even before the elections that he would not co-govern peacefully with Plenkovic.

While the post of the president is largely ceremonial, Milanovic will, after he is inaugurated in February, have a say in areas that could complicate Plenkovic’s life, most of all in defence and diplomacy.