Snow and rain cause winter chaos in parts of Austria

Vienna, 18 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Heavy rain and snow have led to numerous mudslides, avalanches and power outages in Austria over the weekend.

For safety reasons, numerous roads had to be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday there was an avalanche in the village of Praegraten in East Tyrol in which nobody was injured.

Another avalanche across the border in the Martell Valley of the Italian Alpine region of South Tyrol partially damaged two houses, the Austrian news agency APA reported.

Also on Sunday, an avalanche near the valley station of the Stubai glacier hit a car, but the six people inside were unhurt.

Especially in the Austrian region of East Tyrol and parts of Carinthia it has snowed and rained a lot since Wednesday morning.

In East Tyrol power was lost in all households at times during Friday night.

On Sunday afternoon, around 2,000 households in this region continued to be without electricity because the heavy rainfall was constantly leading to fallen trees and broken cables, the local electricity supplier said.

The local education authority recommended to keep schools closed in East Tyrol on Monday.

In neighbouring South Tyrol numerous roads were closed and around 12,500 households were without electricity, according to the APA. The mobile network was also partially down, it said.

In the district of Murau in Styria some houses had to be evacuated on Sunday afternoon because a landslide threatened to engulf them. Thirty people were affected by the evacuations.