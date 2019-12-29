0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Snap elections to definitely take place April 12, Zaev tells ‘Deutsche Welle’

Snap elections will definitely take place April 12, all parties agreed to this date, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday in an interview with 'Deutsche Welle'. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 29 December 2019 16:37
