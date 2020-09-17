SMART finance for sooner overcoming of crisis, faster and sustainable economic growth

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Economic challenges and prospects for the coming period, new anti-crisis measures and new systemic policies as catalysts for recovery followed by growth were in the focus of Thursday’s panel “SMART finance and economic policies in time of pandemic and new normalcy”, organized by Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi, also attended by former finance ministers and experts in the field.

The panel agreed that the corona-crisis remains a threat to national economy, referring to the need of undertaking more activities to overcome the crisis, followed by stimulation of economic development, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

Minister Besimi said the SMART (Strategical, Maintainable, Accountable, Reform-oriented, Transparent) concept would be introduced, i.e. a public finance system based on a clear strategy, one that is sustainable, responsible, reform-oriented and transparent, contributing to the crisis overcoming in the mid-term and faster economic growth on the long run.

Besimi said similar panels and consultations with the academia and experts, as well as the business and NGOs will become a practice, for the purpose of exchanging views and ideas in reaching optimum solutions to revitalize the economy and accelerate growth, reads the press release.