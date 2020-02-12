Slovenian reporters: Hungary financed VMRO-DPMNE mouthpieces

Ljubljana, 12 February 2020 (MIA) – Top Hungarian officials—through Slovene channels—financed media outlets close to fugitive former PM Nikola Gruevski, according to MIA’s Ljubljana correspondent citing an article by Primož Cirman, Vesna Vuković and Tomaž Modic published by Necenzurirano.si.

This is the second story the Slovenian news portal has published recently in which the authors claim that North Macedonia’s Kurir, Netpress, Alfa TV, and Lider received EUR 2.5 million from companies close to Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Cirman, Vuković, and Modic say they were given this information by sources in North Macedonia.

According to their Necenzurirano.si report, Hungarian entrepreneur Peter Schatz, the owner of Janez Jansha’s Slovenian Democratic Party newspaper Democracy and a member of Slovene right-wing Nova24TV’s board of directors, became the owner of North Macedonia’s Alfa TV.

Schatz bought it from Macedonian businessman Sead Kochan, who was later sentenced to prison for corruption, the authors write, also pointing out that Kochan was close to Gruevski and that his TV had received more than EUR 6 million from the former VMRO-DPMNE-led government.

In 2018, according to the Slovene reporters, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje began investigating suspicious media purchases and financing.

“The VMRO-DPMNE-controlled media received a total of EUR 30 million in government subsidies, advertising money, and other remittances over a decade. The investigation into the alleged criminal gang was called ‘Operation Propaganda,'” the Necenzurirano.si article reads.

Shortly after the investigation began, Hungarian entrepreneur Agnes Adamik, co-owner of Slovenia’s Nova24TV, bought several Macedonian-language media outlets.

Through supporting this right-wing propaganda machine, Orban was spreading his influence in the region and letting VMRO-DPMNE retain control over the party mouthpieces, “which the state might have seized as a result of the investigation against its previous owners,” according to Necenzurirano.si.

Other Slovenian news outlets reported on Tuesday that a probe was launched into the financing of media considered to be close to Janez Jansha. mr/