Slovenian government embroiled in Covid-19 medical equipment probe

Belgrade, 1 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Slovenia’s embattled economic development minister said on Wednesday he is cooperating with a police investigation into the government’s acquisition of medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic Development Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek, who had his home searched and was questioned by police, posted on Facebook that he wanted the investigation to “be carried out swiftly, professionally and without any political motivation.”

Slovenian media reported police were investigating suspicious purchases of medical respirators in March, early in the Covid-19 crisis.

The probe already forced interior minister Ales Hojs to offer his resignation to centre-right Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Tuesday. Police commissioner Anton Trevner has also resigned.

In his Facebook post, Pocivalsek hinted that he thought the investigation was a politically motivated move on the part of the police.

Hojs was more direct, accusing police of working in a grey zone without following proper procedures.

In his job as interior minister Hojs oversaw the Central European country’s police and security operations. Hojs said he had no prior knowledge of the investigation.

Hojs accused “deep state” structures left behind from the communist times of the former Yugoslavia, which Slovenia left in 1991.

The news site nezenzurirano.si reported police were investigating an 8.8-million-euro (9.9-million-dollar) purchase of respirators.