Slovenia to decide on possible restrictions on arrivals next Thursday

Zagreb, 17 August 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Possible restrictions on arrivals from Croatia will be on the agenda of Slovenia’s government next Thursday, the government’s spokesman, Jelko Kacin, told the national radio on Sunday evening.

Kacin explained that the government would wait until Tuesday to see the results of tests made on Monday, after this weekend, “and if there are no changes in the work on nightclubs (in Croatia), we will must respond in some way, to restrict the import of infections.”

In this scenario, the government will make appropriate decisions on Thursday taking into account the recommendations proposed by epidemiologists.

This past Thursday, Croatia decided that nightclubs and bars would be allowed to serve customers until midnight.

Kacin said on Sunday that nightclubs in Croatia seemed the biggest source of the imported cases of the COVID-19 infections in Slovenia.

For instance, on Saturday out of the 15 new cases of the infection, eight were imported by returning holidaymakers from Croatia, according to Kacin’s explanation.

One of plans of Slovenian epidemiologists is to impose the obligatory 14-days self-isolation for Slovenian tourists aged 15-35 years upon their return from Croatia.

Also, Slovenia is considering the introduction of a differentiated approach due to a different epidemiological situation across Croatian counties.